The Yes Sir and Sí Señora Edge in Borderless Expansion

Brazil and the United States as the first step in the expansion of the Sí Señor Agency Holdings.

Sí Señor Agency has distinguished itself through its Growth Marketing and scientific advertising methodologies. Its success is rooted in its team's talent and market insights, which has enabled the agency to expand into new territories, including Brazil and the United States.

Although they are part of the same holding company, Yes Sir and Sí Señora operate independently, each with distinct focuses, products, and markets. This separation avoids confusion and drives growth for the holding by targeting specific audiences with tailored offers. Below, we present each arm of Sí Señor:

Positioning Colombian Talent with ‘Yes Sir’

The expansion of Yes Sir into the New York and Miami markets has been crucial in overcoming cultural and linguistic barriers. The company has effectively integrated into the local business environment through comprehensive market analysis. "We initially focused on Spanish-speaking companies. (...) We strive to be more accessible while leveraging our human talent and technological capabilities to provide a unique edge. The economic aspect is a major differentiator because clients come to us directly for our design methodology, which gains recognition over time," says Angie Coderque, COO and Co-Founder of Sí Señor.

Culturally connecting in the United States has been a laborious process. Still, the human talent at Yes Sir has allowed them to offer a differentiated service that has proven to be highly effective. "Colombian talent and the collaborators we work with integrate well with American culture, and our design methodology is received very positively. We've explored various platforms in terms of performance and through modeling and various marketing tactics, which has allowed us to showcase a significant differentiator," affirms Coderque.

Yes Sir’s reputation has been strengthened not only by its results but also by its commitment to ethics and transparency. This dedication has fostered trust among its clients, who value the agency's honest and direct approach. Over time, Yes Sir has established a model focused on growth and the well-being of its partners and clients.

Artículo publicado en la edición #493 de los meses de agosto y septiembre de 2024.

Este es un artículo en colaboración patrocinada con Yes Sir’s .

También le puede interesar: Miniso House Creators cumple cuatro años y abre convocatorias para nuevos creadores UGC