Conozca los ganadores del Festival ElDorado 2018

Con más de 500 asistentes, concluyó el Festival ElDorado 2018c, que se llevó a cabo en el Auditorio Gimnasio Moderno. La Agencia del Año fue Ogilvy; Anunciante del Año, El Tiempo,; LIP, Agencia Independiente.
El jurado
Susan Hoffman, presidente de jurado, junto con Julia Oh, Álvaro Sotomayor, Bekah Sirrine, Bill Davenport, Gabriela Scardaccione, Jeff Kling y Sebastián Wilhelm, eligieron los ganadores en las diferentes categorías de la séptima versión del Festival ( Film, Press, Outdoor, Radio, Music, Mobile, Innovation, Promo & Activation, Digital, Direct, Design, PR, Titanium & Integrated, Media, Creative Effectiveness, Innovación para la Construcción de Paz, Creative E-Commerce, Cultural Change, Social & Influencer, y Sustainable Development).
Conozca todos los ganadores de ElDorado 2018 a continuación:
|Categoría
|Premio
|Agencia
|Título
|Anunciante
|FILM
|PLATA
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|Natural Signs
|Conservación Natural
|PLATA
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|Amarillo
|AB InBev
|PLATA (Campaña)
|Dieste, Inc.
|Checkpoint; Colombiana; Operation; Patron
|Grupo Bancolombia, El Colombiano y Alcaldía Medellín
|BRONCE
|Dieste, Inc.
|Patron
|Grupo Bancolombia, El Colombiano y Alcaldía Medellín
|BRONCE
|DIREKTOR FILMS
|Cuchillos
|Tres Cordilleras
|BRONCE
|Buenaventura
|Fajardo
|Sergio Fajardo
|OUTDOOR
|PLATA (Campaña)
|Ogilvy
|Avión; Bus; Metro
|Grupo Diveco
|PLATA (Campaña)
|Ogilvy
|Amarillo; Azul; Rosa
|Baskin Robins
|BRONCE
|Geometry
|Christmas River
|Coca-Cola Company
|BRONCE
|LIP LTDA
|Campaña No me olvides
|Unidad de victimas
|DIRECT
|ORO
|Los Goodfellas
|Tinder Books
|Libreria Nacional
|ORO
|Ogilvy
|Savor Saver
|Ministerio de Salud Publica
|BRONCE
|Proximity Colombia
|Columbia. El equipo oficial de la confusión
|MARS Colombia
|BRONCE
|VML Colombia
|I Rescue
|Campaña Mundial de la Ambliopía
|PR
|ORO
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|Women Rewrite Women
|El Tiempo
|PLATA
|Dattis Comunicaciones
|Ensúciate para limpiar
|Bavaria
|BRONCE
|Publicis Colombia
|#TodosSomosCafé
|NESCAFÉ / Nestlé
|PROMO & ACTIVATION
|ORO
|Ogilvy
|Descuentos de ADN
|Aeroméxico
|ORO
|Ogilvy
|#CorrePorTusBolas
|Sociedad Colombiana de Urología (SCU)
|ORO
|Sancho BBDO
|Atletas de Alto Riesgo
|Pepsico
|BRONCE
|Proximity Colombia
|Columbia. El equipo oficial de la confusión
|MARS Colombia
|BRONCE
|Havas
|Capas héroes de verdad
|Universidad Piloto de Colombia
|BRONCE
|VML Colombia
|I Rescue
|Campaña Mundial de la Ambliopía
|DESIGN
|ORO (Campaña)
|LIP LTDA
|Individuales 20 años; Todo WOK #10; WOK individuales niños, Naturaleza Urbana; Individuales Mundial Rusia 2018
|WOK
|ORO
|LIP LTDA
|Golden sugar cubes box
|Ron La Hechicera
|PLATA
|LIP LTDA
|Postales mundos La Hechicera
|Ron La Hechicera
|PLATA
|LIP LTDA
|Ilustración mundos La Hechicera
|Ron La Hechicera
|PLATA
|Creamos Agencia
|Branding Mutuo Abogados
|Mutuo Abogados
|PLATA
|Mccann Colombia
|Ropa de Seguridad para Constructoras
|Constructor Sodimac
|BRONCE (Campaña)
|LIP LTDA
|Individuales 20 años; Todo WOK #10; Wok individuales niños, Naturaleza Urbana
|WOK
|BRONCE
|LIP LTDA
|Poster 3er festival Teatro Interno
|Fundación Acción Interna
|BRONCE
|LIP LTDA
|Cacao Disidente
|Colaboratorio
|BRONCE
|LIP LTDA
|Poster 3er festival Teatro Interno
|Fundación Acción Interna
|BRONCE
|Siegenthaler &Co
|16 Festival Iberoamericano de teatro
|Festival Iberoamericano de teatro
|BRONCE
|Los Goodfellas
|Sentirte
|Genfar
|PRESS
|PLATA (Campaña)
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|Bike; Recycle; Walk
|Conservación Internacional
|PLATA (Campaña)
|LIP LTDA
|Mundo Colombia La Hechicera; Mundo Mituoka La Hechicera
|Ron La Hechicera
|BRONCE (Campaña)
|McCANN Commonwealth
|Cerveza; Champaña
|General Motors Colombia
|MEDIA
|ORO
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|Women Rewrite Women
|El Tiempo
|ORO
|Ogilvy
|Drunken Spots
|Policía Nacional de Colombia
|ORO
|Los Goodfellas
|Tinder Books
|Libreria Nacional
|ORO
|Grey Colombia
|The Game That Never Was / El Partido Que Nunca Fué
|Blu Radio
|RADIO
|ORO
|Ogilvy
|Drunken Spots
|Policía Nacional de Colombia
|ORO
|Grey Colombia
|The Game That Never Was / El Partido Que Nunca Fué
|Caracol
|PLATA (Campaña)
|AdOrange
|Deafness; Party; Playlist
|Mondelez
|MUSIC
|BRONCE
|Colab – Sistole
|El paso de la inclusión
|PROCOLOMBIA
|MOBILE
|ORO
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|My Line
|Ministerio de Tecnologías y Comunicaciones de Colombia
|PLATA
|JWT Colombia
|Easy Assistance
|Easy Taxi – Cruz Roja Colombiana
|CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS
|BRONCE
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|T H E B L E S S E D E M O J I
|Arquidiócesis de Bogotá
|CULTURAL CHANGE
|ORO
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|Women Rewrite Women
|El Tiempo
|PLATA
|JWT Colombia
|Women Faces
|Cliniderma
|BRONCE
|Mccann Colombia
|Ropa de Seguridad para Constructoras
|Constructor Sodimac
|DIGITAL
|ORO
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|My Line
|Ministerio de Tecnologías y Comunicaciones de Colombia
|ORO
|Ogilvy
|#CorrePorTusBolas
|Sociedad Colombiana de Urología (SCU)
|PLATA
|JWT Colombia
|Easy Assistance
|Easy Taxi – Cruz Roja Colombiana
|CREATIVE E-COMMERCE
|PLATA
|Ogilvy
|Descuentos de ADN
|Aeroméxico
|BRONCE
|Geometry Global
|Banco de Viewcoins
|Claro Colombia
|SOCIAL & INFLUENCER
|ORO
|Ogilvy
|#CorrePorTusBolas
|Sociedad Colombiana de Urología (SCU)
|BRONCE
|JWT Colombia
|Women Faces
|Cliniderma
|INNOVATION FOR PEACE
|BRONCE
|Publicis Colombia
|#TodosSomosCafé
|NESCAFÉ / Nestlé Colombia
|BRONCE
|McCann Colombia
|McCann Cazucá
|McCann Colombia
|SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT
|ORO
|Ogilvy
|Pescadores De Mercurio
|Ministerio De Ambiente y Desarrollo Sostenible
|ORO
|Los Goodfellas
|Sentirte
|Genfar
|PLATA
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|Nature Signs
|Conservación Internacional
|PLATA
|Dattis Comunicaciones
|Ensúciate para limpiar
|Bavaria
|PLATA
|Ogilvy
|Kingo
|Kingo
|BRONCE
|Geometry Colombia
|Flora por Fauna
|Ministerio de Ambiente y Desarrollo Sostenible
|YOUNG GOLDS
|ORO
|Sebastian Hernández; Kyara Ortega
|BIOEMOJIS
|WWF
|BRONCE
|Juan Andrés Ariza Rojas; Juan Camilo Giraldo Mantilla; Samuel Santiago Noguera Velandia
|Referendo natural (Condor)
|WWF
|BRONCE
|Ana María Rosada Baquero; Oscar Jaier Ortega Gutierrez; Diego Alejandro Corredor Bustos
|T_exting
|WWF
|BRONCE
|Fernando Guevara; Sergio Mantilla; Juan Ramírez
|Efecto El Dorado
|Slide Depot
|BEST INTERNATIONAL IDEA
|ORO (Campaña)
|FCB Brasil
|Official Car; Speech
|Estadao
|ORO
|Africa
|#MyGameMyName
|Telefonica’s Vivo/ Wonder Women Tech
|ORO
|Maruri Grey
|Nature Represented
|Sambito
|ORO
|Maruri Grey
|Sensorial Tours
|Ministerio de Turismo
|ORO
|FCB Brasil
|Warboard
|Estadao
|PLATA
|LOLA MullenLowe
|Scary Clown Night
|Burger King
|PLATA
|DDB Latina Puerto Rico / PHD Puerto Rico
|Clorox Dropper frog
|Clorox Puerto Rico
|PLATA
|DDB España
|Finding Fariña
|Librerias de Madrid
|BRONCE
|Africa
|TagWords
|Ambev
|BRONCE
|FCB Brasil
|Re-Reborn
|Clube de Criação
|TITANIUM & INTEGRATED
|TITANIUM
|Ogilvy
|Savor Saver
|Ministerio de Salud Publica
|ElDorado Naranja
|Angie Ballesteros, con el emprendimiento Cappaz
|CÁMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTÁ A LA INNOVACIÓN PARA LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE PAZ
|BRONCE
|Publicis Colombia
|#TodosSomosCafé
|NESCAFÉ
|BRONCE
|McCann Colombia
|McCann Cazucá
|McCann Colombia
|GRAND PRIX ELDORADO
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|Women Rewrite Women
|El Tiempo
|GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD
|Mullenlowe SSP3
|My Line
|Ministerio de Tecnologías y Comunicaciones de Colombia
|GRAND PRIX MEDIA
|Grey Colombia
|The Game That Never Was / El Partido Que Nunca Fué
|Blu Radio
|GRAND PRIX INTERNATIONAL
|Maruri Grey
|Nature Represented
|Sambito
|AGENCIA DEL AÑO
|OGILVY
|ANUNCIANTE DEL AÑO
|EL TIEMPO
|AGENCIA INDEPENDIENTE DEL AÑO
|LIP