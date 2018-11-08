Conozca los ganadores del Festival ElDorado 2018

ElDorado 2018 llega “sobre hombros de gigantes”

Con más de 500 asistentes, concluyó el Festival ElDorado 2018c, que se llevó a cabo en el Auditorio Gimnasio Moderno. La Agencia del Año fue Ogilvy;  Anunciante del Año, El Tiempo,; LIP, Agencia Independiente.

El jurado

Susan Hoffman, presidente de jurado, junto con Julia Oh, Álvaro Sotomayor, Bekah Sirrine, Bill Davenport, Gabriela Scardaccione, Jeff Kling y Sebastián Wilhelm, eligieron los ganadores en las diferentes categorías de la séptima versión del Festival ( Film, Press, Outdoor, Radio, Music, Mobile, Innovation, Promo & Activation, Digital, Direct, Design, PR, Titanium & Integrated, Media, Creative Effectiveness, Innovación para la Construcción de Paz, Creative E-Commerce, Cultural Change, Social & Influencer, y Sustainable Development).

Conozca todos los ganadores de ElDorado 2018 a continuación:

Categoría  Premio Agencia Título  Anunciante
FILM PLATA Mullenlowe SSP3 Natural Signs Conservación Natural
PLATA Mullenlowe SSP3 Amarillo AB InBev
PLATA (Campaña) Dieste, Inc. Checkpoint; Colombiana; Operation; Patron Grupo Bancolombia, El Colombiano y Alcaldía Medellín
BRONCE Dieste, Inc. Patron Grupo Bancolombia, El Colombiano y Alcaldía Medellín
BRONCE DIREKTOR FILMS Cuchillos Tres Cordilleras
BRONCE Buenaventura Fajardo Sergio Fajardo
OUTDOOR PLATA (Campaña) Ogilvy Avión; Bus; Metro Grupo Diveco
PLATA (Campaña) Ogilvy Amarillo; Azul; Rosa Baskin Robins
BRONCE Geometry Christmas River Coca-Cola Company
BRONCE LIP LTDA Campaña No me olvides Unidad de victimas
DIRECT ORO Los Goodfellas Tinder Books Libreria Nacional
ORO Ogilvy Savor Saver Ministerio de Salud Publica
BRONCE Proximity Colombia Columbia. El equipo oficial de la confusión MARS Colombia
BRONCE VML Colombia I Rescue Campaña Mundial de la Ambliopía
PR ORO Mullenlowe SSP3 Women Rewrite Women El Tiempo
PLATA Dattis Comunicaciones Ensúciate para limpiar Bavaria
BRONCE Publicis Colombia #TodosSomosCafé NESCAFÉ / Nestlé
PROMO & ACTIVATION ORO Ogilvy Descuentos de ADN Aeroméxico
ORO Ogilvy #CorrePorTusBolas Sociedad Colombiana de Urología (SCU)
ORO Sancho BBDO Atletas de Alto Riesgo Pepsico
BRONCE Proximity Colombia Columbia. El equipo oficial de la confusión MARS Colombia
BRONCE Havas Capas héroes de verdad Universidad Piloto de Colombia
BRONCE VML Colombia I Rescue Campaña Mundial de la Ambliopía
DESIGN ORO (Campaña) LIP LTDA Individuales 20 años; Todo WOK #10; WOK individuales niños, Naturaleza Urbana; Individuales Mundial Rusia 2018 WOK
ORO LIP LTDA Golden sugar cubes box Ron La Hechicera
PLATA LIP LTDA Postales mundos La Hechicera Ron La Hechicera
PLATA LIP LTDA Ilustración mundos La Hechicera Ron La Hechicera
PLATA Creamos Agencia Branding Mutuo Abogados Mutuo Abogados
PLATA Mccann Colombia Ropa de Seguridad para Constructoras Constructor Sodimac
BRONCE (Campaña) LIP LTDA Individuales 20 años; Todo WOK #10; Wok individuales niños, Naturaleza Urbana WOK
BRONCE LIP LTDA Poster 3er festival Teatro Interno Fundación Acción Interna
BRONCE LIP LTDA Cacao Disidente Colaboratorio
BRONCE LIP LTDA Poster 3er festival Teatro Interno Fundación Acción Interna
BRONCE Siegenthaler &Co 16 Festival Iberoamericano de teatro Festival Iberoamericano de teatro
BRONCE Los Goodfellas Sentirte Genfar
PRESS PLATA (Campaña) Mullenlowe SSP3 Bike; Recycle; Walk Conservación Internacional
PLATA (Campaña) LIP LTDA Mundo Colombia La Hechicera; Mundo Mituoka La Hechicera Ron La Hechicera
BRONCE (Campaña) McCANN Commonwealth Cerveza; Champaña General Motors Colombia
MEDIA ORO Mullenlowe SSP3 Women Rewrite Women El Tiempo
ORO Ogilvy Drunken Spots Policía Nacional de Colombia
ORO Los Goodfellas Tinder Books Libreria Nacional
ORO Grey Colombia The Game That Never Was / El Partido Que Nunca Fué Blu Radio
RADIO ORO Ogilvy Drunken Spots Policía Nacional de Colombia
ORO Grey Colombia The Game That Never Was / El Partido Que Nunca Fué Caracol
PLATA (Campaña) AdOrange Deafness; Party; Playlist Mondelez
MUSIC BRONCE Colab – Sistole El paso de la inclusión PROCOLOMBIA
MOBILE ORO Mullenlowe SSP3 My Line Ministerio de Tecnologías y Comunicaciones de Colombia
PLATA JWT Colombia Easy Assistance Easy Taxi – Cruz Roja Colombiana
CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS BRONCE Mullenlowe SSP3 T H E  B L E S S E D  E M O J I Arquidiócesis de Bogotá
CULTURAL CHANGE ORO Mullenlowe SSP3 Women Rewrite Women El Tiempo
PLATA JWT Colombia Women Faces Cliniderma
BRONCE Mccann Colombia Ropa de Seguridad para Constructoras Constructor Sodimac
DIGITAL ORO Mullenlowe SSP3 My Line Ministerio de Tecnologías y Comunicaciones de Colombia
ORO Ogilvy #CorrePorTusBolas Sociedad Colombiana de Urología (SCU)
PLATA JWT Colombia Easy Assistance Easy Taxi – Cruz Roja Colombiana
CREATIVE E-COMMERCE PLATA Ogilvy Descuentos de ADN Aeroméxico
BRONCE Geometry Global Banco de Viewcoins Claro Colombia
SOCIAL & INFLUENCER ORO Ogilvy #CorrePorTusBolas Sociedad Colombiana de Urología (SCU)
BRONCE JWT Colombia Women Faces Cliniderma
INNOVATION FOR PEACE BRONCE Publicis Colombia #TodosSomosCafé NESCAFÉ / Nestlé Colombia
BRONCE McCann Colombia McCann Cazucá McCann Colombia
SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT ORO Ogilvy Pescadores De Mercurio Ministerio De Ambiente y Desarrollo Sostenible
ORO Los Goodfellas Sentirte Genfar
PLATA Mullenlowe SSP3 Nature Signs Conservación Internacional
PLATA Dattis Comunicaciones Ensúciate para limpiar Bavaria
PLATA Ogilvy Kingo Kingo
BRONCE Geometry Colombia Flora por Fauna Ministerio de Ambiente y Desarrollo Sostenible
YOUNG GOLDS ORO Sebastian Hernández; Kyara Ortega BIOEMOJIS WWF
BRONCE Juan Andrés Ariza Rojas; Juan Camilo Giraldo Mantilla; Samuel Santiago Noguera Velandia Referendo natural (Condor) WWF
BRONCE Ana María Rosada Baquero; Oscar Jaier Ortega Gutierrez; Diego Alejandro Corredor Bustos T_exting WWF
BRONCE Fernando Guevara; Sergio Mantilla;  Juan Ramírez Efecto El Dorado Slide Depot
BEST INTERNATIONAL IDEA ORO (Campaña) FCB Brasil Official Car; Speech Estadao
ORO Africa #MyGameMyName Telefonica’s Vivo/ Wonder Women Tech
ORO Maruri Grey Nature Represented Sambito
ORO Maruri Grey Sensorial Tours Ministerio de Turismo
ORO FCB Brasil Warboard Estadao
PLATA LOLA MullenLowe Scary Clown Night Burger King
PLATA DDB Latina Puerto Rico / PHD Puerto Rico Clorox Dropper frog Clorox Puerto Rico
PLATA DDB España Finding Fariña Librerias de Madrid
BRONCE Africa TagWords Ambev
BRONCE FCB Brasil Re-Reborn Clube de Criação
TITANIUM & INTEGRATED TITANIUM Ogilvy Savor Saver Ministerio de Salud Publica
ElDorado Naranja Angie Ballesteros, con el emprendimiento Cappaz
CÁMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTÁ A LA INNOVACIÓN PARA LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE PAZ BRONCE Publicis Colombia #TodosSomosCafé NESCAFÉ
BRONCE McCann Colombia McCann Cazucá McCann Colombia
GRAND PRIX ELDORADO Mullenlowe SSP3 Women Rewrite Women El Tiempo
GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD Mullenlowe SSP3 My Line Ministerio de Tecnologías y Comunicaciones de Colombia
GRAND PRIX MEDIA Grey Colombia The Game That Never Was / El Partido Que Nunca Fué Blu Radio
GRAND PRIX INTERNATIONAL Maruri Grey Nature Represented Sambito
AGENCIA DEL AÑO OGILVY
ANUNCIANTE DEL AÑO EL TIEMPO
AGENCIA INDEPENDIENTE DEL AÑO LIP

También le puede interesar: Estos son los ganadores por Colombia de El Ojo de Iberoamérica 2018

Comentarios