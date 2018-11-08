Conozca los ganadores del Festival ElDorado 2018

Categoría Premio Agencia Título Anunciante

FILM PLATA Mullenlowe SSP3 Natural Signs Conservación Natural

PLATA Mullenlowe SSP3 Amarillo AB InBev

PLATA (Campaña) Dieste, Inc. Checkpoint; Colombiana; Operation; Patron Grupo Bancolombia, El Colombiano y Alcaldía Medellín

BRONCE Dieste, Inc. Patron Grupo Bancolombia, El Colombiano y Alcaldía Medellín

BRONCE DIREKTOR FILMS Cuchillos Tres Cordilleras

BRONCE Buenaventura Fajardo Sergio Fajardo

OUTDOOR PLATA (Campaña) Ogilvy Avión; Bus; Metro Grupo Diveco

PLATA (Campaña) Ogilvy Amarillo; Azul; Rosa Baskin Robins

BRONCE Geometry Christmas River Coca-Cola Company

BRONCE LIP LTDA Campaña No me olvides Unidad de victimas

DIRECT ORO Los Goodfellas Tinder Books Libreria Nacional

ORO Ogilvy Savor Saver Ministerio de Salud Publica

BRONCE Proximity Colombia Columbia. El equipo oficial de la confusión MARS Colombia

BRONCE VML Colombia I Rescue Campaña Mundial de la Ambliopía

PR ORO Mullenlowe SSP3 Women Rewrite Women El Tiempo

PLATA Dattis Comunicaciones Ensúciate para limpiar Bavaria

BRONCE Publicis Colombia #TodosSomosCafé NESCAFÉ / Nestlé

PROMO & ACTIVATION ORO Ogilvy Descuentos de ADN Aeroméxico

ORO Ogilvy #CorrePorTusBolas Sociedad Colombiana de Urología (SCU)

ORO Sancho BBDO Atletas de Alto Riesgo Pepsico

BRONCE Proximity Colombia Columbia. El equipo oficial de la confusión MARS Colombia

BRONCE Havas Capas héroes de verdad Universidad Piloto de Colombia

BRONCE VML Colombia I Rescue Campaña Mundial de la Ambliopía

DESIGN ORO (Campaña) LIP LTDA Individuales 20 años; Todo WOK #10; WOK individuales niños, Naturaleza Urbana; Individuales Mundial Rusia 2018 WOK

ORO LIP LTDA Golden sugar cubes box Ron La Hechicera

PLATA LIP LTDA Postales mundos La Hechicera Ron La Hechicera

PLATA LIP LTDA Ilustración mundos La Hechicera Ron La Hechicera

PLATA Creamos Agencia Branding Mutuo Abogados Mutuo Abogados

PLATA Mccann Colombia Ropa de Seguridad para Constructoras Constructor Sodimac

BRONCE (Campaña) LIP LTDA Individuales 20 años; Todo WOK #10; Wok individuales niños, Naturaleza Urbana WOK

BRONCE LIP LTDA Poster 3er festival Teatro Interno Fundación Acción Interna

BRONCE LIP LTDA Cacao Disidente Colaboratorio

BRONCE LIP LTDA Poster 3er festival Teatro Interno Fundación Acción Interna

BRONCE Siegenthaler &Co 16 Festival Iberoamericano de teatro Festival Iberoamericano de teatro

BRONCE Los Goodfellas Sentirte Genfar

PRESS PLATA (Campaña) Mullenlowe SSP3 Bike; Recycle; Walk Conservación Internacional

PLATA (Campaña) LIP LTDA Mundo Colombia La Hechicera; Mundo Mituoka La Hechicera Ron La Hechicera

BRONCE (Campaña) McCANN Commonwealth Cerveza; Champaña General Motors Colombia

MEDIA ORO Mullenlowe SSP3 Women Rewrite Women El Tiempo

ORO Ogilvy Drunken Spots Policía Nacional de Colombia

ORO Los Goodfellas Tinder Books Libreria Nacional

ORO Grey Colombia The Game That Never Was / El Partido Que Nunca Fué Blu Radio

RADIO ORO Ogilvy Drunken Spots Policía Nacional de Colombia

ORO Grey Colombia The Game That Never Was / El Partido Que Nunca Fué Caracol

PLATA (Campaña) AdOrange Deafness; Party; Playlist Mondelez

MUSIC BRONCE Colab – Sistole El paso de la inclusión PROCOLOMBIA

MOBILE ORO Mullenlowe SSP3 My Line Ministerio de Tecnologías y Comunicaciones de Colombia

PLATA JWT Colombia Easy Assistance Easy Taxi – Cruz Roja Colombiana

CREATIVE EFFECTIVENESS BRONCE Mullenlowe SSP3 T H E B L E S S E D E M O J I Arquidiócesis de Bogotá

CULTURAL CHANGE ORO Mullenlowe SSP3 Women Rewrite Women El Tiempo

PLATA JWT Colombia Women Faces Cliniderma

BRONCE Mccann Colombia Ropa de Seguridad para Constructoras Constructor Sodimac

DIGITAL ORO Mullenlowe SSP3 My Line Ministerio de Tecnologías y Comunicaciones de Colombia

ORO Ogilvy #CorrePorTusBolas Sociedad Colombiana de Urología (SCU)

PLATA JWT Colombia Easy Assistance Easy Taxi – Cruz Roja Colombiana

CREATIVE E-COMMERCE PLATA Ogilvy Descuentos de ADN Aeroméxico

BRONCE Geometry Global Banco de Viewcoins Claro Colombia

SOCIAL & INFLUENCER ORO Ogilvy #CorrePorTusBolas Sociedad Colombiana de Urología (SCU)

BRONCE JWT Colombia Women Faces Cliniderma

INNOVATION FOR PEACE BRONCE Publicis Colombia #TodosSomosCafé NESCAFÉ / Nestlé Colombia

BRONCE McCann Colombia McCann Cazucá McCann Colombia

SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT ORO Ogilvy Pescadores De Mercurio Ministerio De Ambiente y Desarrollo Sostenible

ORO Los Goodfellas Sentirte Genfar

PLATA Mullenlowe SSP3 Nature Signs Conservación Internacional

PLATA Dattis Comunicaciones Ensúciate para limpiar Bavaria

PLATA Ogilvy Kingo Kingo

BRONCE Geometry Colombia Flora por Fauna Ministerio de Ambiente y Desarrollo Sostenible

YOUNG GOLDS ORO Sebastian Hernández; Kyara Ortega BIOEMOJIS WWF

BRONCE Juan Andrés Ariza Rojas; Juan Camilo Giraldo Mantilla; Samuel Santiago Noguera Velandia Referendo natural (Condor) WWF

BRONCE Ana María Rosada Baquero; Oscar Jaier Ortega Gutierrez; Diego Alejandro Corredor Bustos T_exting WWF

BRONCE Fernando Guevara; Sergio Mantilla; Juan Ramírez Efecto El Dorado Slide Depot

BEST INTERNATIONAL IDEA ORO (Campaña) FCB Brasil Official Car; Speech Estadao

ORO Africa #MyGameMyName Telefonica’s Vivo/ Wonder Women Tech

ORO Maruri Grey Nature Represented Sambito

ORO Maruri Grey Sensorial Tours Ministerio de Turismo

ORO FCB Brasil Warboard Estadao

PLATA LOLA MullenLowe Scary Clown Night Burger King

PLATA DDB Latina Puerto Rico / PHD Puerto Rico Clorox Dropper frog Clorox Puerto Rico

PLATA DDB España Finding Fariña Librerias de Madrid

BRONCE Africa TagWords Ambev

BRONCE FCB Brasil Re-Reborn Clube de Criação

TITANIUM & INTEGRATED TITANIUM Ogilvy Savor Saver Ministerio de Salud Publica

ElDorado Naranja Angie Ballesteros, con el emprendimiento Cappaz

CÁMARA DE COMERCIO DE BOGOTÁ A LA INNOVACIÓN PARA LA CONSTRUCCIÓN DE PAZ BRONCE Publicis Colombia #TodosSomosCafé NESCAFÉ

BRONCE McCann Colombia McCann Cazucá McCann Colombia

GRAND PRIX ELDORADO Mullenlowe SSP3 Women Rewrite Women El Tiempo

GRAND PRIX FOR GOOD Mullenlowe SSP3 My Line Ministerio de Tecnologías y Comunicaciones de Colombia

GRAND PRIX MEDIA Grey Colombia The Game That Never Was / El Partido Que Nunca Fué Blu Radio

GRAND PRIX INTERNATIONAL Maruri Grey Nature Represented Sambito

AGENCIA DEL AÑO OGILVY

ANUNCIANTE DEL AÑO EL TIEMPO